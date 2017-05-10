Agency to maximize manufacturing indu...

Agency to maximize manufacturing industry capability

The Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Development Agency said that due attention is given to small, and medium manufacturing industry development to maximize its potential at large. Entrepreneurship Development Directorate Director with the Agency, Sirak Mamo, on a forum held yesterday said that the agency has clustered small and medium manufacturing industries to woreda levels to address needs of small and medium manufacturers and maximize their productivity.

