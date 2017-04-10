Zagster use tops expectations

The number of people who have been using Zagster in Carrollton in the two months since it launched is on par with what the company is seeing in its programs in much larger cities. Martyna Griffin, vice-president of Friends of Carrollton GreenBelt, said the numbers show that the bicycle rideshare is exceeding the expectations of those who wanted to bring such a program to the community.

