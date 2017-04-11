Why Shares of Eastman Kodak Fell More Than 20% in March
The drop, which occurred in the wake of a lackluster earnings report on March 7, erased all of the gains the stock had made since January 2016, leaving it down 43.3% since it was relisted on the NYSE in 2013. Although the Kodak name is synonymous with cameras, in the smartphone age, the company now derives more revenue from printing.
