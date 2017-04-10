Why Lincoln Electric's Stock May See A 20 Percent Correction Soon
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings on Tuesday, April 18th before the market opens. The stock's valuation is becoming stretched as shares have appreciated over 50% within the last year and currently trade near an all-time high.
