Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,600 shares during the period.
