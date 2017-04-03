UAW local in East Peoria ratifies con...

UAW local in East Peoria ratifies contract with Caterpillar

Read more: Daily Herald

A union local in East Peoria has ratified a supplemental agreement of a proposed six-year contract with Caterpillar Inc. The Journal Star reports that uawcaterpillar.org announced that the agreement had been "overwhelmingly ratified" by the Local 974 workers at the heavy equipment manufacturer. Most United Auto Workers members in the United States voted last month in favor of the central agreement of a proposed contract with Caterpillar that affects all 5,000 UAW workers at 11 Caterpillar facilities in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

