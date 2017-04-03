UAW local in East Peoria ratifies contract with Caterpillar
A union local in East Peoria has ratified a supplemental agreement of a proposed six-year contract with Caterpillar Inc. The Journal Star reports that uawcaterpillar.org announced that the agreement had been "overwhelmingly ratified" by the Local 974 workers at the heavy equipment manufacturer. Most United Auto Workers members in the United States voted last month in favor of the central agreement of a proposed contract with Caterpillar that affects all 5,000 UAW workers at 11 Caterpillar facilities in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC