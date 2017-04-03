U.S. Coast Guard Selects FLIR and Raymarine
FLIR Maritime announced recently that it has been awarded a $50 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide marine electronics systems under the U.S. Coast Guard's Scalable Integrated Navigation Systems 2 program over a five-year period providing the purchaser a right to extend delivery for an additional five years. FLIR will provide electronics systems that will be standard fit on over 2,000 U.S. Coast Guard vessels, ranging from small-class boats through large cutter-class vessels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
