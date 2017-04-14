U.S. business leaders see benefits fr...

U.S. business leaders see benefits from strong trade ties with China

U.S. business leaders say a strong trade relationship with China will create American jobs and U.S. companies can benefit from the huge Chinese market. "Having an appropriate relationship and a strong trade relationship with China is about American jobs," said Ellen Kullman, former chair and CEO of DuPont, one of the largest chemical companies in the world.

