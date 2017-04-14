U.S. business leaders see benefits from strong trade ties with China
U.S. business leaders say a strong trade relationship with China will create American jobs and U.S. companies can benefit from the huge Chinese market. "Having an appropriate relationship and a strong trade relationship with China is about American jobs," said Ellen Kullman, former chair and CEO of DuPont, one of the largest chemical companies in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC