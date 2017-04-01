Tornado touches down in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach
The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed Saturday it was an EF2, possibly even an EF3, tornado that hit Chesapeake and Virginia Beach Friday night. The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings throughout the region.
