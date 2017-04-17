The Best Electrical Equipment Stocks ...

The Best Electrical Equipment Stocks to Buy in 2017

Fox News

Stock prices in the electrical equipment sector have been buoyed by a combination of expectations for an infrastructural stimulus, stabilization in oil and gas capital spending, and a general pickup in U.S. industrial production. While all three drivers are well founded, the market has seemingly baked them into companies' valuations and it's harder to find value in the sector.

