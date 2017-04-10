Stocks Finish Fractionally Higher Led By Energy Gains
Stocks closed fractionally higher Monday, but well off session highs as investors cautiously approached the beginning of earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.92 points at 20,658.02, led by gains in shares of Caterpillar Inc. and Travelers Cos.
