Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. by 349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 22,244 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period.
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
