Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. by 349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 22,244 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period.

