Sherwin-Williams and Valspar selling ...

Sherwin-Williams and Valspar selling off wood coatings business to Axalta for $420 million

8 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Sherwin-Williams Co. and The Valspar Corp. are selling off Valspar's North American industrial coatings business to Axalta Coatings Systems for $420 million in cash, clearing the way for Sherwin-Williams' proposed $11.3 billion acquisition of Valspar this year.

