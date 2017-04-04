Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,039 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period.
