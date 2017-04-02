Qatar to be food manufacturing hub in...

Qatar to be food manufacturing hub in GCC

Read more: The Peninsula

With the completion of the ongoing development of warehousing and logistics parks, and other related infrastructure projects, Qatar is set to emerge as a major food manufacturing hub in the GCC region, said a top official of the Doha-based Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting . Given the rapidly growing population and rising demand for food, the GCC countries, including Qatar, are giving a lot of focus on developing the booming local food manufacturing industry, which has grown to over $25bn employing over 257,000 people in 2,063 factories operating in the food manufacturing sector in 2016.

Chicago, IL

