Qatar to be food manufacturing hub in GCC
With the completion of the ongoing development of warehousing and logistics parks, and other related infrastructure projects, Qatar is set to emerge as a major food manufacturing hub in the GCC region, said a top official of the Doha-based Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting . Given the rapidly growing population and rising demand for food, the GCC countries, including Qatar, are giving a lot of focus on developing the booming local food manufacturing industry, which has grown to over $25bn employing over 257,000 people in 2,063 factories operating in the food manufacturing sector in 2016.
