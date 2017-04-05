PPG to Push Ahead With Offer for Akzo Nobel Even Without Talks an hour ago
Akzo Nobel NV even after Europe's largest coatings company refused to enter talks with its U.S. rival and rejected two offers. A draft proposal is expected to be submitted to Dutch regulator AFM by June 1, the Pittsburgh-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC