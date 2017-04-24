PPG Industries ups bid for Akzo Nobel to $28.8B
" PPG Industries is boosting its offer for Akzo Nobel, looking to buy the industrial paints and chemicals company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $28.8 billion. PPG is raising its offering to 61.50 euros per share and 0.357 shares of its common stock.
