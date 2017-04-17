Parker to Announce Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Earnings on April 27;...
Parker Hannifin Corporation , the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2017, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2017 third quarter financial performance and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts.
