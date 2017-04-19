Paint maker & takeover target plans to split firm
Akzo Nobel, the Dutch paint maker trying to fend off a 24.6 billion euro takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc, outline an alternative plan to separate its chemicals business and pay shareholders 1.6 billion euros in extra dividends this year. Ivor Bennett reports.
