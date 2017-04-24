OSIsoft Expands Relationship with Rockwe ...
OSIsoft, a leader in operational intelligence, is proud to announce that Rockwell Automation will integrate the PI System technology into FactoryTalk Analytics for Devices, the latest step in an expanding relationship between the two companies to enable digital transformation. FactoryTalk Analytics for Devices is an upcoming appliance from Rockwell Automation that auto discovers devices on industrial networks to conduct diagnostics and monitor their health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC