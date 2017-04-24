OSIsoft Expands Relationship with Rockwe ...

OSIsoft Expands Relationship with Roc...

Read more: The Financial Mirror

OSIsoft, a leader in operational intelligence, is proud to announce that Rockwell Automation will integrate the PI System technology into FactoryTalk Analytics for Devices, the latest step in an expanding relationship between the two companies to enable digital transformation. FactoryTalk Analytics for Devices is an upcoming appliance from Rockwell Automation that auto discovers devices on industrial networks to conduct diagnostics and monitor their health.

Chicago, IL

