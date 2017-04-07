NWS confirms tornado caused damage in Hickory area of Chesapeake
NWS conducted a storm survey, which determined that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Delia Drive Thursday, right behind Martin Rose's home. As Rose's home started to shake, he looked outside and said he saw "a funnel coming down out of the sky, purplish-black, cyclonic rotation."
