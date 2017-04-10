Northrop war-planning network halted by US over lack of funds
The Air Force has ordered Northrop Grumman Corp. to stop work on developing an upgraded war-planning network for air operations after Congress refused to approve more money for a project that's doubled in cost and fallen more than three years behind on a key deadline. The stop-work order, effective Wednesday, pauses development of the cyber-hardened network "until further notice," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said in a statement.
