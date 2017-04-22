Navy's New Mach 6 EM Railgun Almost Ready for Prime Time
For more than three years now, I've been tracking the U.S. Navy's progress toward building a working electromagnetic railgun prototype -- a Mach 6 cannon reputedly capable of striking targets 110 miles away with pinpoint accuracy. Each railgun projectile would cost about $25,000 to produce -- and if you're keeping track, then yes, success on the railgun project would yield a weapon boasting nearly twice the 67-mile range of Boeing 's That right there tells you why the Navy is so very interested in this weapon.
