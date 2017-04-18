Modine Manufacturing Study Results
The Center for Public Environmental Oversight has given their take on the site of the old Modine Manufacturing plant in Camdenton. According to Executive Director Lenny Siegel, the factory discharged untreated wastewater into Hulett Lagoon, causing TCE to soak into the ground of the lagoon.
