Manitou appoints president of Compact Equipment Product Division
Ancenis, France-based Manitou Group , a manufacturer of rough terrain material handling equipment, has announced the appointment of Richard L. Alton II as president of the Compact Equipment Product Division. Effective April 17, Alton will report directly to Michel Denis, CEO of Manitou Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC