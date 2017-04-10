Magna sees carbon fiber use expanding
Magna International Inc. says it is ready to re-envision the large structural parts it supplies out of carbon fiber, the lightweight composite material that customers have been slow to jump into due to cost sensitivities and limited supply. "There is capacity in the market today for carbon fiber," Magna Exteriors President Grahame Burrow said.
