Lockheed Martin In NY Lands $1.6B Army Mobile Radar Contract

The Pentagon has awarded a $1.6 billion contract to Lockheed Martin for more mobile radar systems that will be assembled at one of the company's New York plants. Rick Herodes, program director of the Q-53 radar system, told The Post-Standard that the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor will make at least 70 more of the radars over the next five years.

