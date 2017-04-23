Lockheed Martin Green-Lighted to Prod...

Lockheed Martin Green-Lighted to Produce New Helicopter for the Marines

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Case in point? For years prior to its sale to Lockheed, Sikorsky had been developing a new heavy-lift helicopter to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps and replace the Corps' aging fleet of CH-53E Super Stallions. Now all that work has resulted in new owner Lockheed inheriting a production contract for the new "King Stallion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr 15 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC