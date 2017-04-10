Lefort America expands team

West Palm Beach, Florida-based Lefort America , a division of the Gosselies, Belgium-based Lefort Group, has announced a number of new hires to its sales and marketing team. Darrus Wagner, based in New Jersey, has been named the regional sales/dealer support manager for the Northeast region.

