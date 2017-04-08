Laser weapons edge toward use in US military
Unlike conventional canons that need shells, laser canons are limited only by the amount of electricity that can be generated Lockheed Martin has just announced a 60-kilowatt laser weapon that soon will be installed on an Army truck for operational testing against mortars and small drones. The weapon can take out a drone from a distance of about 500 yards by keeping its beam locked onto the target for a few seconds, Jim Murdoch, an international business development director at Lockheed, told reporters this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC