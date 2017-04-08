Laser weapons edge toward use in US m...

Laser weapons edge toward use in US military

3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Unlike conventional canons that need shells, laser canons are limited only by the amount of electricity that can be generated Lockheed Martin has just announced a 60-kilowatt laser weapon that soon will be installed on an Army truck for operational testing against mortars and small drones. The weapon can take out a drone from a distance of about 500 yards by keeping its beam locked onto the target for a few seconds, Jim Murdoch, an international business development director at Lockheed, told reporters this week.

Chicago, IL

