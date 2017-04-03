Kodak announces Randy Vandagriff as n...

Kodak announces Randy Vandagriff as new President of Enterprise Inkjet Systems Division

18 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Commenting on his new role Vandagriff said: "It's an incredibly exciting time to continue driving Kodak's inkjet business forward, as ULTRASTREAM Technology will move production inkjet into the mainstream of commercial printing, packaging, labels and home dA©cor. I look forward to working closely with our PROSPER press and head customers going forward, as well as OEMs in the coming months and years to bring ULTRASTREAM technology to market."

