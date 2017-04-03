Kodak announces Randy Vandagriff as new President of Enterprise Inkjet Systems Division
Commenting on his new role Vandagriff said: "It's an incredibly exciting time to continue driving Kodak's inkjet business forward, as ULTRASTREAM Technology will move production inkjet into the mainstream of commercial printing, packaging, labels and home dA©cor. I look forward to working closely with our PROSPER press and head customers going forward, as well as OEMs in the coming months and years to bring ULTRASTREAM technology to market."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC