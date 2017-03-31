Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Given ...

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

