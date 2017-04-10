IDEX Corporation to Pay $380,000 to Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Lawsuit
IDEX Corporation, a Lake Forest, Ill.-based manufacturer and supplier of fluidics systems with locations nationwide, will pay $380,000 and furnish significant relief to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced today. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, an IDEX regional manager based in Miami who had successfully performed his job was diagnosed with cancer in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC