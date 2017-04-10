IDEX Corporation to Pay $380,000 to Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Lawsuit

IDEX Corporation, a Lake Forest, Ill.-based manufacturer and supplier of fluidics systems with locations nationwide, will pay $380,000 and furnish significant relief to resolve a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced today. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, an IDEX regional manager based in Miami who had successfully performed his job was diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

