Growing Economy Spurs Expansion In Manufacturing Industry

According to the California Employment Development Department , "California's unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent and the state's employers added 9,700a jobs in January." "An uptick in the economy is always encouraging," said Charlie Allport, Executive Vice President of WVSG, "and the fact that, according to the latest "Manufacturing ISM Report on Business," the manufacturing industry is growing, especially in electronics, only serves to increase optimism for the future here in Silicon Valley."

