Gandy Boulevard, I-275 reopen after Friday's traffic-halting brush fire
Friday's traffic nightmare ended Saturday morning when officials reopened Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard interchange after a brush fire shut it down in all directions. St. Petersburg police said all lanes were reopened by 7:10 a.m. Fire crews monitored hot spots overnight and checked for any underground fires that could flare.
