Fuchs to display two material handlers at ISRI Convention
Two material handlers in the Fuchs product line will be on display at the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Annual Convention April 22-27, 2017, in New Orleans. Also at the 2017 ISRI Annual Convention, Terex Corporation CEO John Garrison will host a press conference in the Fuchs exhibit hall display area on Tuesday, April 25, at 11.15 a.m. Fuchs is a brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Terex Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
