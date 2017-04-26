Elliott rejects Arconic offer, extend...

Elliott rejects Arconic offer, extends proxy fight

17 hrs ago

Arconic Inc.'s interim chief executive said he hasn't decided whether he wants to the job permanently, a week after a monthslong spat with an activist investor caused the abrupt resignation of CEO Klaus Kleinfeld. David Hess told analysts Tuesday "he's approaching the job as if I'm here forever," by taking a hands-on approach to managing the aluminum parts maker for the aerospace and auto industries.

Chicago, IL

