Elliott rejects Arconic offer, extends proxy fight

Arconic Inc.'s interim chief executive said he hasn't decided whether he wants to the job permanently, a week after a monthslong spat with an activist investor caused the abrupt resignation of CEO Klaus Kleinfeld. David Hess told analysts Tuesday "he's approaching the job as if I'm here forever," by taking a hands-on approach to managing the aluminum parts maker for the aerospace and auto industries.

