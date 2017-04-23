Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Sees Larg...

Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

13 hrs ago

Dorman Products Inc. was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,289,458 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 2,514,766 shares.

Chicago, IL

