DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Tokyo-based tire and rubber company Bridgestone Corporation has announced the development of a next-generation bicycle tire that could put an end to punctures. These air-free tires are a practical application of the company's 'Air Free Concept' technology, which eliminates the need for tires to be inflated with air to support the weight.
