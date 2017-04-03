Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** ChemChina won EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta , a crucial deal that could help China boost its domestic agricultural output. The bid is still set to close in the second quarter, Syngenta said.
