Could NASA Beat SpaceX in the Next Sp...

Could NASA Beat SpaceX in the Next Space Race?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

On Tuesday, March 21, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law, officially funding NASA to the tune of $19.5 billion this year. The new law, officially dubbed the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017, goes into effect on October 1 -- not a moment too soon, given that Trump's own budget proposal , published last month, suggests that by 2018, he hopes to cut NASA's budget to just $19.1 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar 22 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar 14 Solarman 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC