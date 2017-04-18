Congressman tours Carrollton

Times Georgian

In his first official visit to Carroll County since being sworn in as 3rd District congressman, Drew Ferguson on Friday made several stops in Carroll County, a place he has said is an example of how a community can create initiatives for young people. During his visit in Carrollton, the Troup County Republican, a freshman congressman who was elected last year to succeed Lynn Westmoreland, toured the Burson Center and Southwire facilities.

