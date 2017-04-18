Congressman tours Carrollton

In his first official visit to Carroll County since being sworn in as 3rd District congressman, Drew Ferguson on Friday made several stops in Carroll County, a place he has said is an example of how a community can create initiatives for young people. During his visit in Carrollton, the Troup County Republican, a freshman congressman who was elected last year to succeed Lynn Westmoreland, toured the Burson Center and Southwire facilities.

