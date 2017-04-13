Caterpillar short sellers scale back positions after losses of almost $1 billion in 2016

The number of investors betting that Caterpillar Inc. shares will fall has shrunk dramatically in the last month, after the trade caused nearly a billion dollars of losses in 2016. Financial analytics firm S3 Partners , which has access to and tracks real-time short interest data, said short interest in Caterpillar has decreased by $482 million in the past 30 days, accounting for the bulk of the reduction in short interest in the construction, farm machinery and heavy truck sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.