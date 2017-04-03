Carrollton police working to lower ra...

Carrollton police working to lower rate of traffic accidents

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Carrollton recorded its highest rate of traffic accidents in 2016, according to the Carrollton Police Department, primarily because motorists are following too close or not paying attention. "Much of the traffic is located on South Park Street," said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar 22 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar 14 Solarman 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC