Capital Structure 101: What Different Shareholder Classes Mean For Investors
Should General Motors Company split its stock? According to David Einhorn-founded hedge fund Greenlight Capital in a recent presentation, there's a case for two classes of GM shares to unlock value. The firm's contention was GM stock trades at a significant discount to intrinsic value despite its fundamentally strong operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Sat
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC