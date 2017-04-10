Capital Structure 101: What Different...

Capital Structure 101: What Different Shareholder Classes Mean For Investors

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Should General Motors Company split its stock? According to David Einhorn-founded hedge fund Greenlight Capital in a recent presentation, there's a case for two classes of GM shares to unlock value. The firm's contention was GM stock trades at a significant discount to intrinsic value despite its fundamentally strong operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Sat Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar 22 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC