AkzoNobel plans to spin off Specialty Chemicals unit

18 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel said Wednesday it plans to spin off its Specialty Chemicals unit within 12 months to boost growth and reward its shareholders. The shake-up at the Dutch multinational comes after it recently rejected two unsolicited takeover bids by American rival PPG Industries.

