Akzo Details Plan to Split Business to Fend Off PPG Bid

Akzo Nobel's strategy to separate its specialty chemicals division may help to shield it from PPG's $24 billion takeover approach LONDON-Paint and chemicals giant Akzo Nobel NV on Wednesday outlined a new strategy to separate its specialty chemicals division, part of the Dutch firm's efforts to fend off a $24 billion takeover approach from U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc. Akzo said the separation of its specialty chemicals business from its paints and coatings operation would take place within the next 12 months.

