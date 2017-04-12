Activist Elliott attempting to oust Akzo chairman
Elliott Management Corp. has informed Akzo Nobel NV that it plans to call a shareholder meeting to try to oust the chairman of the company's supervisory board, ratcheting up the pressure on the paint giant to engage in sale talks. The activist investor is leading a group of shareholders who collectively own more than 10% of the Dutch company, giving the investors the ability to call an extraordinary general meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC