$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for O...

$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) This Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois' earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.6 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr 15 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,518,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC