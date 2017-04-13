$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for...

$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (MGA) This Quarter

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Five analysts have issued estimates for Magna International's earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43.

